How KLANG Helps Modernize Brentwood Baptist Church

Brentwood Baptist Church—located in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, TN—has grown quite a bit since it opened on Easter Sunday of 1969. Now with nine campuses, the main campus' church—which was built in 2002—was ready for a complete refresh of the sanctuary’s audio, video, and lighting systems. SCN Top 50 systems integrator Diversified handled the upgrade, putting the finishing touch on the updated audio infrastructure is a new KLANG:konductor.

“We had a few periodic updates to the systems over the years, such as going from analog to digital audio and upgrading our video to HD, but it was mostly untouched since the beginning,” says Brentwood Baptist technical services director Darby Gilmore. “We were not only due for a technical refresh but an aesthetic one, too. We wanted to modernize, and the KLANG:konductor was part of that.”

Tim Corder, Diversified’s VP of faith and performance, brought the KLANG:konductor to the church’s attention, seeing it as a solution that fit the church’s situation perfectly. “Brentwood Baptist has a very diverse, multi-generational worship style,” he said, one which can toggle from full orchestra and choir one week to a high-energy rock-style band the next. “It can be a challenge to adapt a sound system for that kind of diversity—one that also has a very high input-channel count—as well as a challenge to find console combinations that support a large number of stereo mix busses. Furthermore, as a church that relies on a lot of volunteers, they may have people with a very wide range of abilities managing all those mixes. So, they needed a platform that could manage high channel and stereo-output counts, would have an easy-to-use interface, and also sounded great. KLANG is the only one that checks all those boxes.”

[Journey Church Upgrades to a Scalable and Flexible Audio Solution]

(Image credit: Dillon Sherlock)

Corder also emphasized that KLANG’s manufacturer support is excellent and was critical “for a project where the stakes were this high,” he said. In fact, to allay any concerns the church committees might have had when it came to implementing new technologies in a church this large, he specified that the Apple iPad employed as the user interface with the KLANG:konductor be hardwired for PoE, to assure uninterrupted power and broadband connectivity for every use. “It’s been in use now for nearly a year and it’s been flawless,” he said.

[Everything We Know about the Vegas Sphere, So Far—A Running Blog]

The KLANG:konductor is integrated with Lawo mc236 MkII consoles at front of house and monitors. “The console has several 64x64-input MADI interfaces and we’re using two of them for a 128x128 input matrix,” Gilmore explains. That same large musician and vocalist complement also argued for the KLANG:konductor. “At first we looked at the cost of an additional console for monitors and the staffing cost of a dedicated monitor engineer and tossed around the idea of using a pair of KLANG:konductors instead,” he said. “However, the vocal team preferred having the personal touch of a monitor engineer, so we decided to go with a console and a KLANG:konductor; we can use the KLANG alone for the backline on smaller events and use both for full services. That way, everyone has the benefit of the KLANG’s audio quality, and it gives us tremendous flexibility in terms of how we allocate our monitor resources. That was a huge benefit of going with KLANG.”

Furthermore, he pointed out, the KLANG:konductor’s interface with the console was straightforward and effective. “We can’t control the KLANG:konductor directly from the desk; instead, we use a VNC remote-desktop connection to a computer running KLANG:app, which gives us control access from the console through that interface,” he explained. “We also have access to KLANG:app via a number of KVM remote stations, including FOH, so we have a high degree of submixing control and a ton of routing options. Diversified had suggested that and it’s been working flawlessly. Everybody’s happy."