Journey Church Upgrades to a Scalable and Flexible Audio Solution

When SCN Top 50 integrator, Diversified was given the task of upgrading the existing AV system at Journey Church in Lake Worth, FL, the company was looking to bring innovative communications and enhanced production capabilities while combining high value, reliability and ease of use to the house of worship. Diversified found its answer with a selection of equipment from Studio Technologies including its Model 5412 Audio Interface, Model 372A Intercom Beltpack, Model 545DC Intercom Interface, and Model 348 Intercom Station.

“Kyle Bowman the production director at Journey Church and his team wanted a more solid foundation for their intercom systems,” said Tim Corder, vice president, Worship Environments, Diversified. “They had great lenses, great cameras, great audio mixers and great tools, but the foundation of how everything was interconnected and where the team was in the building was a key concern. In doing this integration and installation, we really focused on lots of things that were involved in improving overall communications.”

[JUST RELEASED: SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2023]

The scalability and flexibility of Studio Technologies' products have proven invaluable for Journey Church. With multi-site operations and a commitment to unified communication across various teams, Studio Technologies’ solutions have allowed Journey Church to standardize its communication infrastructure while ensuring ease of replication and training.

“The biggest thing for us is just the reliability of knowing that we are going to be able to communicate effectively and without screaming over one another,” said Bowman. “Our new Studio Technologies equipment sounds great. From that standpoint, I don’t have to worry about anything anymore. When you walk into our spaces now, one of the biggest selling points for us is how you can visually see how much care we've really put into our production spaces. This in turn creates volunteer buy-in and the ability to grow our team. With our new Studio Technologies gear, the clarity of the conversations that’s happening on the coms without cross chatter or overtalking has been a game changer.”

At the backbone of the Studio Technologies set up is the Model 5412 audio interface. According to Bowman, “The 5412 is the brain that lives in our backpack. The 5412 provides a simple yet high-performance means of interfacing line-level analog signals with applications that utilize Dante audio-over-Ethernet media networking technology. We also have the Model 545DC sitting at the front of house along with Model 348’s that are located around some key positions across the venue. We have a fair amount of the Model 372A’s as well. With our old setup, we weren’t clearly communicating. I couldn’t be any happier that Tim and Diversified introduced us to Studio Technologies.”

[It's a New Look for Dante]

The volunteer teams at Journey Church are benefiting from Studio Technologies’ products. Whether it's managing production cues during services, coordinating volunteers, or ensuring seamless transitions, Studio Technologies is providing the foundation for reliable communication.

"We are constantly seeking forward-thinking products that offer high value and sustainability,” concluded Corder. “Studio Technologies ticks all the boxes, and their proactive approach to addressing client needs is truly remarkable. From backstage communication to in-ear monitoring and recording feeds, Studio Technologies’ products seamlessly integrate with different aspects of Journey Church's production environment. With a focus on durability, user-friendliness, and exceptional audio quality, Studio Technologies has been a cornerstone of improved communication and production at Journey Church.”