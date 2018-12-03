Datapath Launches Dual 4K Capture Card

The What: Datapath has launched a new dual 4K capture card, the VisionSC-UHD2, ahead of ISE 2019. It is the most powerful 4K card in the company’s portfolio.

The What Else: Datapath’s Vision SC-UHD2 provides two HDMI 2.0 capture channels with HDCP 2.2 at 4K60 and full 4:4:4 chroma sampling. This latest high-end card complements Datapath’s Vision SC capture card family.

“AV integrators are demanding the highest resolution video when creating the most stunning visual displays and the new UHD2 addition to our Vision SC range is designed to meet and exceed that demand,” said Mark Rogers, Datapath product manager. “Along with unparalleled performance and future-proof connectivity, end users also have the peace of mind that Datapath reliability brings. We believe the VisionSC-UHD2 to be the ultimate 4K capture card available to the market.”

In order to capture two channels of 4K 60p 4:4:4 without any loss of quality or dropped frames, 4GB/s of raw data is needed and this requires a minimum of eight lanes PCIe Gen3. Other dual 4K solutions offering eight lanes of PCIe Gen2 are not enough once data bus overheads are accounted for. With this in mind, Datapath’s VisionSC-UHD2 is the only professional solution with enough performance to handle two channels of 4K without any loss of quality or dropped frames, according to the company.

The Bottom Line: With a full 10-bit processing pipeline, the VisionSC-UHD2 is suitable for the full spectrum of high quality displays, from command and control rooms to creative, high-end corporate applications. Purposely designed for high performance controllers, Datapath’s latest card works seamlessly with the company’s latest iolite 12i chassis—delivering a single-appliance, 12-output solution for 4K video walls and menu boards.

Datapath’s VisionSC-UHD card can be seen at ISE 2019 on their Hall 12 H80 stand.