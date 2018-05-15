Dante AV Networking World to Feature Hands-On Workshop at InfoComm 2018

Audinate has added a new hands-on, interactive track to its annual Dante Networking World event at InfoComm 2018. The new course, titled "Optimizing Your Dante Network," will give attendees practical, real-world examples to gain the most out of their Dante network, and the opportunity to put their knowledge to work in a hands-on, interactive environment.

The eighth-annual Dante AV Networking World will take place June 5 at the Las Vegas Renaissance and will feature three educational tracks as well as the annual manufacturer showcase featuring Dante-enabled products from leading audio manufacturers. The educational tracks are:

Introduction to Dante

Designed for those that are new to Dante, this track will feature the Dante Level 1 and Level 2 certification training with the addition of interactive workstations to practice the concepts covered. Topics will include: audio networking fundamentals, basic networking concepts, how to create a small-scale Dante network, redundancy, clocking, latency, and multicast.

Dante Level 3 Certification

Designed for those who have completed Levels 1 and 2 and are working with more complex systems, this course includes a deep dive on advanced networking concepts critical to audio networking, best practices for using Dante on mixed-use networks, and troubleshooting techniques.

Optimizing Your Dante Network

This new hands-on course is designed for intermediate to advanced users and is a complement to the Dante Certification courses. Topics include: networking fundamentals, IP addressing techniques, optimizing network resilience, tips for integrating audio networks with IT infrastructure, Broadcast vs. Multicast vs. Unicast, and best practices for network security.

All three sessions will feature the "Sneak Peek from Dante Labs" presentation that will highlight new developments with Dante that are coming in the future.

This year’s sponsors include AtlasIED, Audinate, Bose, Crest Audio, Extron, Focusrite Pro, Nexo, Peavey Commercial Audio, Music Group, Powersoft Audio, Shure, Symetrix, Visionary Solutions, and Yamaha Commercial Audio.

The event will feature a catered lunch and a networking cocktail reception at the conclusion of the day. Seating is limited, so interested attendees are encouraged to register immediately at www.audinate.com/infocomm18.