D&H Wins Samsung Smart Signage Award for Best Distribution Growth

D&H Distributing was awarded a “Samsung Smart Signage” Award at Samsung's Virtual Experience: Back to Business conference in July; D&H was recognized for “Top Distribution Percentage Growth.”

According to Samsung, the Top Distribution Growth Percentage category “recognizes outstanding distribution growth for an existing partner in the deployment of digital signage and commercial display technology.”

“D&H has been investing in digital signage as a high-growth category, one with the potential to incorporate services like content management and other messaging and advertising vehicles,” said Peter Hurley, director of D&H’s pro AV business unit. “It’s our goal to support dealers in the AV space with Samsung’s innovative Smart Signage solutions. Through our relationship with Samsung, one of the leading display-technology vendors in the world, we are able to offer our partners a wide range of options to address varied content and applications for end users. This includes the display of sensitive health-protocol messaging, wayfinding indoor maps for retail markets, and solutions for hybrid education environments. We’re honored to be recognized for our performance as a Samsung distribution partner.”

“The Samsung Smart Signage Awards program celebrates significant contributions from our partners in the visual display industry, whose results-driven programs support our dealers and position them for success,” added Chris Mertens, vice president of US sales, B2B displays at Samsung Electronics America. “D&H is emerging as a formidable supplier in the AV space, creating new inroads for the deployment of sophisticated display technologies. We’re excited to recognize them in this award competition.”