D&H Launches Portfolio of New Pro AV Services

D&H is fully pursuing the commercial AV market with the launch of a roster of pro AV resources—supporting the creation and sale of digital signage, unified communication, collaboration video walls, and audiovisual solutions. In addition, the company will also provide content creation, cloud-based services, and installation services to support a variety of verticals.

Peter Hurley

The staff of the pro AV division will be led by industry veteran Peter Hurley who has been named the company's director—pro AV business unit. Hurley will lead a team of dedicated, certified specialists who will focus on unified communications, collaboration, video walls, and other AV solutions.

“What we’re classifying as pro AV goes well beyond hardware sales of digital signage or projector products,” said Hurley. “As the marketplace continues its digital transformation, pro AV has begun to extend to vital new areas, becoming a more critical component of the greater ecosystem that supports modern commercial environments. This will allow our customers to impact and close a greater number of pro AV, end-point, networking, and collaboration projects.”

D&H plans to support the pro AV channel through its West Coast Technology Conference (March 28 in City of Industry, CA), on-demand trainings, and webcasts.

D&H’s pro AV initiative falls under the auspices of its Solutions and Services program, run by Peter DiMarco, vice president of VAR sales at D&H.