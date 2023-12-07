d&b audiotechnik Enhances Soundscape with Two Upgrades—Everything to Know

d&b audiotechnik has launched En-Bridge, a new software tool for the Soundscape ecosystem. With this new software, d&b streamlines the interoperability between the DS100 signal engine and third-party systems.

"Interoperability between systems is vital to the design and creation of an immersive experience,” said Al McKinna, VP Immersive, d&b. "With En-Bridge, d&b is adding another flexible and intuitive software tool to the Soundscape ecosystem, extending the functionality of the DS100 and making it very easy to integrate third-party systems and support multiple device setups for redundancy.”

[SCN Hall of Fame 2023: Ralf Zuleeg, Developer of Soundscape]

En-Bridge is a standalone software available for Windows and MacOS that provides OSC bridging and third-party protocol translation for remote control of Soundscape parameters on the DS100 signal engine. It allows BlackTrax tracking systems to be used for automatic object positioning on a Soundscape system, including their latest BT-1 system, by translating the BlackTrax RTTrPM protocol into DS100 OSC commands and providing additional mapping functionality.

For greater efficiency, En-Bridge also delivers a more consistent workflow for Soundscape console control with DiGiCo and Solid State Logic consoles, including support for bi-directional communication. This OSC bridging functionality can also be used for generic OSC controllers, allowing any connected controllers to communicate with two DS100s—allowing third-party integration and remote control to be used in redundant DS100 setups for Soundscape.

[How d&b Soundscape Pushes the Boundaries]

"Soundscape users will appreciate is the ability to have multiple applications within one software tool—and within a consistent user interface, perfect for use in collaborative production workflows with distributed tasks and changing responsibilities," added Christian Ahrens, R&D application software development, d&b audiotechnik. "With these advanced OSC communication and bridging options for third-party devices, we are taking the Soundscape interoperability concept to the next level and making life much easier for our users."