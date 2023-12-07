d&b audiotechnik Enhances Soundscape with Two Upgrades—Everything to Know

By AVNetwork Staff
( AV Network )
published

Featuring improved console control, new BlackTrax tracking system support, and seamless connectivity.

New software from d&b audiotechnick to enhance the Soundscape platform.
(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

d&b audiotechnik has launched En-Bridge, a new software tool for the Soundscape ecosystem. With this new software, d&b streamlines the interoperability between the DS100 signal engine and third-party systems.

"Interoperability between systems is vital to the design and creation of an immersive experience,” said Al McKinna, VP Immersive, d&b. "With En-Bridge, d&b is adding another flexible and intuitive software tool to the Soundscape ecosystem, extending the functionality of the DS100 and making it very easy to integrate third-party systems and support multiple device setups for redundancy.”

[SCN Hall of Fame 2023: Ralf Zuleeg, Developer of Soundscape]

En-Bridge is a standalone software available for Windows and MacOS that provides OSC bridging and third-party protocol translation for remote control of Soundscape parameters on the DS100 signal engine. It allows BlackTrax tracking systems to be used for automatic object positioning on a Soundscape system, including their latest BT-1 system, by translating the BlackTrax RTTrPM protocol into DS100 OSC commands and providing additional mapping functionality.

For greater efficiency, En-Bridge also delivers a more consistent workflow for Soundscape console control with DiGiCo and Solid State Logic consoles, including support for bi-directional communication. This OSC bridging functionality can also be used for generic OSC controllers, allowing any connected controllers to communicate with two DS100s—allowing third-party integration and remote control to be used in redundant DS100 setups for Soundscape.

[How d&b Soundscape Pushes the Boundaries]

"Soundscape users will appreciate is the ability to have multiple applications within one software tool—and within a consistent user interface, perfect for use in collaborative production workflows with distributed tasks and changing responsibilities," added Christian Ahrens, R&D application software development, d&b audiotechnik. "With these advanced OSC communication and bridging options for third-party devices, we are taking the Soundscape interoperability concept to the next level and making life much easier for our users."

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.