d&b audiotechnik Announces Free Online Education Sessions

German audio technology and solutions company d&b audiotechnik has announced a series of free educational sessions across Zoom and Instagram. The daily webinars, along with weekly live Instagram sessions, provide free interactive and informative content hosted by DJs, front of house engineers, technicians, industry experts, as well as d&b product specialists.

“At d&b, we have increased our focus on creating digital content for our customers and partners,” said Amnon Harman, CEO d&b audiotechnik. “We’re delighted to offer these free resources to help the pro audio industry connect and further their knowledge during this difficult time. Our message remains the same: we will get through this together and right now, that is from our living rooms.”

The sessions will cover a variety of topics across d&b product ranges, including Soundscape and SL -Series. Sessions will be offered multiple times a day in English, French, Mandarin, and Spanish to accommodate customers around the world.

Upcoming Online Webinars:

April 9 —Making Decisions in ArrayCalc

April 9 —Why AP is absolutely not about making it "equally loud everywhere"

April 9 — SL-Series Introduction w/ ArrayCalc and R1

April 9 —- d&b Sketchup Plugin best practice

April 10 — Line Array Theory

Webinar Courses are updated daily. For more information and to register for the sessions, click here.

Upcoming Instagram Live:

Thursday, April 9 [1:00 PM ET]: d&b Advanced System Specialist Nick Malgieri will be chatting to Audio Technician Kevin Sweetser.

Nick and Kevin will discuss the d&b Soundscape installation at Dinkelspiel Theatre, how the venue is using “dual Soundscapes” to create a unique experience for both the performers and the audience, changing the live experience. There will also be an opportunity for viewers to ask their audio questions.

Instagram Lives are held weekly so be sure to follow @dbaudiotechnik_gmbh to be notified.