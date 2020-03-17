Powersoft Announces Extra E-Training Courses

Powersoft has ramped up its investment and capacity to deliver online training courses worldwide in a bid to mitigate the increasing difficulties in organizing face-to-face meetings and group sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions.

Starting on March 17, Powersoft will provide more e-learning content and extensive distance learning tools to customers and users alike. Building on its existing e-learning and e-training courses, each course will be conducted by Powersoft trainers and application engineers. These one hour long interactive sessions are free of charge and can be joined by customers and users around the world who want to increase their knowledge and capabilities of Powersoft products and software.

All training sessions will be divided by regions (APAC, EMEA, CALA, and NA), available in Spanish and English language, and will be hosted by Powersoft’s application engineers: Davide Quarto and Thiago Terra for the EMEA region, Raymond Tee for APAC, Thiago Terra for CALA, and Rick Woida for North America.

“In these challenging times, we wanted to make sure that our clients and users receive the same level of professionalism and support from us," Powersoft’s business development manager Marc Kocks said. "We have put a number of measures in place, from production to after sale services, and while we are already offering online training on a regular basis, we decided to further increase and generalize their adoption.”

For more information on these sessions, email training@powersoft.it or visit powersoft-audio.com/en/educational/online-training-eng.

To stay up to date with the impact of coronavirus on pro AV, subscribe to our enews.