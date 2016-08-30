Daktronics to Light up East Market in Philadelphia with Curved Displays

National Real Estate Development has partnered with Daktronics of Brookings, Soth Dakota, to create an engaging digital experience in downtown Philadelphia.



East Market, Philadelphia’s mixed-use project currently in development between 11th and 12th, Market and Chestnut Streets will bring branding and advertising messages to the area in early 2017 when it installs the four Daktronics displays over 5,000 square feet with more than 4.6 million LEDs.

“East Market will serve as a major connector in the city. Located adjacent to the vibrant neighborhoods south of Market Street, the Convention Center and transportation links to the north, East Market will be both a destination and home for people in Philadelphia,” said Charles Norman, development manager at National Real Estate Development. “This block of Market Street is already among the busiest in the city and East Market will make it a lively hub for shopping, dining, living and working. Daktronics’ state-of-the-art technology will allow us to reach this around-the-clock market with advertising and public service content.”