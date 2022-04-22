Daktronics to Enhance Experience at Children’s Mercy Park with New Videoboard

Sporting Kansas City and Daktronics announced an extended partnership, highlighted by the integration of Daktronics’ high-resolution 10-millimeter LED technology to upgrade the north videoboard at Children’s Mercy Park.

“We are so excited to bring Daktronics’ state-of-the-art videoboard technology into Children’s Mercy Park,” said Sporting Kansas City director of video and stadium production, Stewart Pirani. “Our new videoboard on the north end of the venue has been designed to enhance the fan experience through groundbreaking HD technology to continue to make Children’s Mercy Park one of the best soccer-specific stadiums in the country.”

[Daktronics Roadmap 2022]

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Sporting KC to deliver their new video board at the stadium,” said Tony Mulder, Daktronics regional manager. “The display brings a new dynamic to matches and events held at Children’s Mercy Park and will elevate the experience for everyone for years to come.”

Founded in 1968, Daktronics has installed LED systems in nearly 60% of all professional sports facilities in the United States to further enhance the fan experience through informative and entertaining elements.

Sporting Kansas City first partnered with Daktronics in 2019 to introduce new LED field boards and a dynamic digital display in the southeast corner of Children’s Mercy Park. The technology solutions optimize the pitch perimeter to deliver an engaging visual experience that informs and entertains fans with synchronized content throughout Sporting KC home matches.

[Daktronics Improves Gameday Experience at Bowling Green State University]

Prior to the 2022 season, Sporting Kansas City invested in Daktronics’ industry-leading technology—including new scoring and timing elements—to upgrade the videoboard above the Supporters’ Stand on the north end of Children’s Mercy Park. In addition to a superior image quality with improved clarity and contrast across a range of viewing conditions, the new videoboard allows for a more immersive fan experience and provides increased flexibility for showcasing the club’s match presentation elements.