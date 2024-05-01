Daktronics Goes Prime Time in Colorado Buffaloes Upgrade

The University of Colorado Buffaloes football team sure made headlines last season. With NFL and College Football Hall of Famer at the helm, the Buffaloes were a walking soundbite. This year, Buffalo fans will have a new game-day experience as Daktronics partnered with the University of Colorado (CU) to design, manufacture and install six LED displays for Folsom Field in Boulder. The displays total 8,800 square feet and will be operational ahead of kickoff for the 2024 season.

The main south end zone display at Folsom Field will measure nearly 40x116.5 feet for a total of more than 4,600 square feet of digital canvas. It will feature 10mm pixel spacing to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast at wide-angle visibility for fans inside the seating bowl of the stadium.

The display is capable of variable content zoning allowing to deliver all the exciting game-day videos, graphics and information that fans expect from a live football game. This includes the ability to show one large image or to show multiple zones of content including live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, game information, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages.

“This new video display in the South end zone will add to the already electric fan experience at Folsom Field,” said Eric Cain, Daktronics sales representative. “For the university, this addition enhances recruiting efforts, showcasing CU's commitment to state-of-the-art facilities for their student-athletes.

“Moreover, our newest Show Control system will open up exciting new sponsorship opportunities for new and existing CU partners, allowing them to engage fans during pivotal moments, creating lasting brand impressions. Daktronics is proud to contribute to this synergy of innovation, fan engagement and return on investment.”

On the backside of the main video board, two displays will face outward. Each will measure 15.5x30 feet and feature 10mm pixel spacing. These displays cater to fans outside the stadium with upcoming game information and announcements to keep them updated surrounding the event.

Three ribbon boards will be mounted to the seating fascia on the southeast, southwest and east sides of the stadium to deliver supplemental graphics, statistics and information to all audiences. This includes the opportunity to highlight sponsors with messages shared throughout events. Each ribbon will feature 13HD pixel layouts for crisp, clear imagery delivered to viewers. Daktronics is also including a complete Show Control solution.