Daktronics Expands Line of Direct-View LED Solutions with NPN-6200 Product Line

The What: Daktronics has expanded its direct-view LED displays solutions with the addition of the NPN-6200 product line, which is engineered with a lighter and thinner design.

The What Else: The new line employs Daktronics' proprietary Pure Pixel Processing technology designed specifically to allow LED displays to provide crisp, clear images through high-quality gray scale capability and color reproduction.

Daktronics NPN-6200 Product Line (Image credit: Daktronics)

This product is available in a variety of pixel pitches ranging from 1.2-millimeters to 2.5-millimeters with many options on a single 27.5-inch panel size, easily forming into a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The Bottom Line: Daktronics says the new displays are ideal for lobbies, boardrooms, storefronts, concourses, bars and restaurants, control and command centers, and other applications with close viewing distances where clarity is extremely important.

With the NPN-6200 product, customers also receive Daktronics support benefits, including repair and return in Brookings, SD, parts and support access for 10 years with an option for extended parts service, and direct contact with the U.S.-based provider of their products.