Da-Lite Reimagines HD Progressive Screen Surface Portfolio with Two New Surfaces

Da-Lite, a brand of Legrand | AV, has reimagined its HD Progressive screen surface portfolio. The new HD Progressive 1.0 and HD Progressive 1.0 Perf allow integrators to meet the ever-growing 4K projector sales trajectory and the need for high-resolution screen surface and projector pairings.

The new Da-Lite screen surfaces have been developed to better address installation needs with a more focused selection that enables easier specification. The new HD Progressive 1.0 is a front projection screen surface created for high resolution up to 16K. Available in sizes up to 16-feet high, this surface is recommended for laser projectors with ultra-short, short, and standard throw lenses. Its pure white appearance provides brilliant image color and white field uniformity. It is ideal for a wide range of environments from conference rooms and training rooms to edge blending and large venue projection needs.

The new HD Progressive 1.0 Perf is a front projection screen surface designed for high resolution up to 4K. It is recommended for laser projectors with ultra-short, short, and standard throw lenses, with a neutral white appearance that provides brilliant image color. Available in sizes up to 8-feet high seamless, this premium, acoustically transparent surface is suited for projects with speakers placed behind the surface.

All the new screen surfaces are GREENGUARD and GREENGUARD Gold certified to meet and exceed stringent standards for indoor air quality. Additionally, they can be cleaned with mild soap and water, are flame-retardant, and mildew-resistant.

“Our new HD Progressive surfaces are designed with the future of AV installs in mind,” said Patrick Kittredge, senior product marketing manager, Da-Lite & Middle Atlantic. “The new screen surface technology carries on the integrity and ingenuity of Da-Lite brand by comprehensively addressing installer needs for a more streamlined selection.”

The new HD Progressive surfaces will join the existing HD Progressive technology, including HD Progressive 1.1 Contrast, HD Progressive 1.3, HD Rental, and HD Progressive ReView 0.9.