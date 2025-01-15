d&b audiotechnik's CCL System Is Smaller and Smarter

d&b audiotechnik launched its first product in the new CL Series. The CCL System (Compact Cardioid Line Array) provides broadband directivity control with low frequency cardioid behaviour in a passive design, enabling single channel amplifier operation. The CCL features a revised implementation of a patented d&b design to bring cardioid directivity and electroacoustic performance—formerly only available in d&b SL Series models—to smaller, closer audience areas, more installation applications, and a broader range of customers.



At the heart of the system are two 7inch- front-firing drivers, two 5-inch side and rear drivers and two 1.75-inch high-frequency transducers of a completely new design. This unique approach combines superior low-frequency and broadband directivity control with exceptional high-frequency headroom and minimal distortion, unmatched by anything else on the market.

Designed to reduce system infrastructure complexity and cost, the CCL requires minimal logistic and implementation efforts. With its lightweight, compact form factor, it utilizes less truck space, and fewer amplification and cabling resources in mobile applications. In installed scenarios, the cardioid low frequency behavior dramatically improves the perceived sound quality in both indoor and outdoor venues, while the sleek design integrates into any space.

"d&b audiotechnik remains at the forefront of cardioid loudspeaker system design," said Santiago Alcalá Baillie, product manager loudspeakers at d&b audiotechnik. "With the CCL we're responding to market demand for a compact, lightweight system that brings the unparalleled benefits of cardioid technology to a broader spectrum of applications, making our flagship technical solutions accessible to a wider range of installations and events."

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

Complementing the CCL System is the new CCL-SUB, a flyable subwoofer available in both mobile and install versions. The passive cardioid design features a front 15-inch and a rear 10-inch driver configuration. The CCL-SUB offers reduced port noise and extended usable bandwidth, particularly when deployed in mixed arrays with the CCL System.

Both CCL and CCL-SUB can operate with 40D, D40, D80, and D90 amplifiers, supporting up to eight loudspeakers per amplifier in any combination or load condition, delivering full output without any headroom restrictions. Settings are also available for the 30D and D20 amplifiers.