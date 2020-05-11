Crystal Display Systems Releases Temperature-Sensing Tablet

The What: Crystal Display Systems has launched CheckVue, an adaptation to its existing range of commercial tablet devices, with the addition of a thermal imaging camera system to monitor the temperature of venue staff and visitors.

(Image credit: Crystal Display Systems)

The What Else: Coupled with an app and a locked-down operating system, the solution gives a standalone first layer, zero contact, automatic temperature sensing system, at the entrance to a premises or threshold.

In the event of the temperature threshold being exceeded, the on-screen message is displayed to deny access, and an audio alert is activated.

The system is designed to not record and data, however an API could be made available for developers (at cost).

Watch the video to learn more about Crystal Display Systems' temperature-sensing tablet.

The Bottom Line: The tablet comes in three sizes: 10.1-, 15.6-, and 21.5-inches. It is mountable on a desk, wall, or stand, and has a 100×100 VESA pattern.