CrimsonAV Hires Pro AV Mounting Solution Specialist Larry Drum

CrimsonAV, a leader in custom Pro AV mounting solutions, has hired long-time sales pro, Larry Drum, as their national sales manager. Larry will spearhead Crimson’s dvLED distribution line, Desay. His proven experience in selling and distributing LED mounts and 15-year CTS accreditation will help expand Crimson's product line and footprint.

“Bringing on Larry could not have come at a better time with the recent addition of our Desay dvLED distribution line,” said William Bear, vice president of sales and marketing at CrimsonAV. “Larry’s well-versed in LED mounting solutions, and has established great relationships with integrators and AV designers. We’re looking forward to working together to collaborate with project managers that are either looking to utilize seamless, high-def dvLED, or a bespoke mounting solution, kiosk, rack, or other adaptable display accessories. We’re super excited to have Larry on the team."

“CrimsonAV is an established brand with a great reputation for excellent customer service. The marketplace for dvLED is competitive, but Crimson’s products are built to last, and offer integrators and designers top-notch quality," said Drum. "Additionally, their line of mounts, kiosks, and other AV accessories complement the Desay line well, and make for a compelling all-in-one bundled opportunity. I’ve always remarked at the company culture at CrimsonAV being so warm and responsive, and I’m looking forward to connecting again at some tradeshows this year.”