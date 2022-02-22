CrimsonAV adds LED Distribution to its ‘More Than Mounts’ Promise

With its partnership with Desay Optoelectronic LED for North America, CrimsonAV is adding LED distribution to better serve the integrator community. They intend to provide a one-stop source beyond display mounts, weather-proof displays, kiosks, and custom design/build projects.

Douglas Wang, CEO of Desay Optoelectronic LED adds, “We believe the combined strengths of Desay’s strong R&D and cutting-edge manufacturing capability and CrimsonAV’s North America based engineering and customer support will provide world class client engagement and deliver unparalleled visual experiences. We look forward to expanding our reach with innovative LED displays and creating lasting value for customers by partnering with CrimsonAV.”

(Image credit: Desay)

William Bear the Crimson AV VP of Sales states, “We recognize the expanding market and demand for LED displays. We also understand that the missing link in purchasing LED has been trust in the quality of the finished product as well as an absence of personalized service and support for the integration community in the process of buying, installation, and service after the sale. By partnering with Desay Optoelectronic LED, we will provide a brand you can trust that dates back to the turn of the century with a broad product line and unsurpassed quality in the LED display industry.”

When asked about why CrimsonAV, Bear responds, “Couple Desay Optoelectronic LED quality with CrimsonAV attention to personalized service, and you have a combination of value that bridges their product and price with our service and support. That is hard to beat.”