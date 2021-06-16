Crestron Taps Maverick AV Solutions to Distribute UC Portfolio

Maverick AV Solutions, a specialist business of Tech Data, has announced an agreement with Crestron Electronics to distribute its range of platform-focused unified communication solutions globally.

The move is designed to meet an ever-growing demand in the enterprise and corporate markets for collaboration solutions in every kind of business environment. This is the only global distribution partnership for the business and will be available, via Maverick AV Solutions, in 16 European territories as well as the U.S. and Canada.

“Crestron is one of the most well-established brands in the AV market,” said Joel Chimoindes, vice president, Maverick Europe. “Their product ranges for UC and platform-led communications are second to none and they are quickly emerging as leader in hybrid workspaces, with an ecosystem of products for all meeting environments. This collaboration will enable us to make them more accessible to our partners. We take a platform-first approach alongside our integrators and Crestron’s accredited devices will be a great fit for our diverse community of partners.”

The agreement covers the Crestron Flex Enterprise UC products, including Microsoft Teams-certified devices. The range includes video and audio room solutions, audio conferencing, personal communication devices, room booking panels, IoT sensors, and wireless content sharing solutions. Each device can be connected and monitored via its management platform, XiO cloud. Crucially, it includes its best-selling Crestron Mercury Microsoft Teams Room ranges, which are enabling rapid deployment of collaboration spaces globally.

As the Crestron Electronics Enterprise UC portfolio evolves and expands, all these future products will become available to Maverick AV Solutions, including the forthcoming Android-based meeting room solutions for Microsoft Teams.

“We’re delighted to partner with Maverick AV Solutions to expand our reach to a new market of customers,” said Charlie James, director sales WW UC Device Partners at Crestron. “This engagement is a step forward in creating additional channels for enterprises to purchase solutions, and we look forward to offering our enterprise portfolio of select Microsoft Teams-certified devices to a wider audience globally.”

Crestron joins Maverick’s portfolio of smart meeting brands including Logitech, Microsoft, Lenovo, Barco, Samsung, Epson, Vision, LG, NEC, HP, Sharp, and Avocor, available in 18 countries through its specialist teams.