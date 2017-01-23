Crestron Shipping 4K60 DigitalMedia Presentation Systems

Crestron announced it is now shipping its next-generation DMPS3-4K-300-C and DMPS3-4K-200-C 3-Series 4K60 DigitalMedia Presentation Systems. The new models feature 4K60, full support for HDCP 2.2, and Control Subnet. Like all DMPS3 Series, they include a built-in IP-based 3-Series Control System. Setup and touch screen control are simple using the web-based configuration tool, with no programming required.



“Crestron set the industry standard with all-in-one DigitalMedia Presentation Systems. Now, the DMPS3 Series resets the standard,” said Steve Samson, Executive Director, Business Development at Crestron. “With the addition of these two new flagship models, the entire DMPS3 Series family delivers 4K60 high-performance.”

The DMPS3-4K-300-C and DMPS3-4K-200-C combine trusted DigitalMedia technology with an IP-based 3-Series Control System, 4K/60 multimedia switcher, mic mixer and audio DSP in a single rack mountable package. DMPS3 Series deliver bit-for-bit, zero latency HD video switching and display, including HDCP 2.2 protected content.

The DMPS3-4K-300-C and DMPS3-4K-200-C feature scaled HDMI outputs to transmit any resolution source to any resolution display.

In addition to the LAN port, the DMPS3-4K-300-C and DMPS3-4K-200-C each has a built-in Control Subnet port, which enables deployment of a separate DM network. This makes system updates and troubleshooting faster, and requires just one IP address to connect the entire system to the LAN. Wireless BYOD presentation capability can be added by connecting Crestron AirMedia (AM-101) to the HDMI port.