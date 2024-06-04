Crestron Powers Hospitality Solutions Across Las Vegas Strip

Crestron solutions are now installed in more than 40 hotel and casino properties on or near the Las Vegas Strip, including the world's largest sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino and the luxurious amenities at Palms Casino Resort. Integrated solutions enhance guest experiences by providing seamless control over lighting, shading, audio, and video at the touch of a button, while providing seamless integration of property and guest room management systems.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to Crestron’s dedication to innovation and excellence in the hospitality industry,” said Michelle Guss, VP of hospitality at Crestron. “Our technology is designed to meet the unique demands of high-traffic environments, ensuring reliability and performance guests can enjoy and staff members can count on."

DM NVX AV-over-IP Platform Powers World’s Largest Sportsbook

(Image credit: Crestron | Circa Sportsbook)

Located on historic Freemont Street, Circa Resort & Casino opened its doors in 2020 with a focus on becoming the premier destination for sports viewing and betting. Circa strived to create an experience and atmosphere that would draw guests in and keep them coming back. The property boasts the world’s largest sportsbook and the eye-catching destination Stadium Swim, both of which feature predominant screens that made visual impact and technical reliability primary considerations throughout the design process.

With digital content and engaging streams being a focal point throughout the property, selecting a dependable AV distribution system poised for future growth was imperative. After evaluating many solutions, the AV team at Circa selected the DM NVX AV-over-IP platform because of its ability to synchronize the same content to be sent to multiple screens across the property as well as support 4K broadcasts as that becomes more available.

"Being an entertainment hub that streams live events, we are expected to immediately route content throughout the entire space quickly. Thanks to the DM NVX platform, we can do just that," explained Paul Ballard, CIO, Circa Resort & Casino.

Stadium Swim features six pools, a 40-foot HD screen, and three distinct levels for viewing. The multi-level destination is open 365 days a year and is ideal for watching a big game or streamed event. Stadium Swim relies on an extensive DM NVX technology deployment: A combination of encoders and decoders feed live content to the screens, ensuring guests can watch the action in real time without worrying about latency.

The Circa property also offers the world’s largest sportsbook, featuring a 78-million-pixel screen spanning 145 feet that's also powered by the DM NVX platform to provide television streaming entertainment throughout the venue. The space has a 1,000-person capacity with stadium seating, further elevating the viewing experience on a large scale. For a more personal setting at the table games, there are opportunities for staff to change the channel or adjust the volume on the smaller TVs to cater to the needs of the customers in that area.

Beyond the prominent entertainment options onsite, Circa provides several other offerings, including bars, restaurants, shops, and the Circa Ballroom. All these public areas feature Crestron Control to adjust lighting scenes, audio levels, and video feeds. The Circa Ballroom and expansive meeting rooms offer AV control that allows content to be shared seamlessly and tailors the space to fit the needs of the host. The team can use a tablet to control any TV screen or change the audio levels in any public space. The Crestron system allows the team to display video content anywhere on the property and control it centrally.

The Technology Behind Palms Casino Resort $690 Million Renovation

(Image credit: Crestron)

About 6.5 miles away, the Palms Casino Resort's suites and villas, as well as the 95,000-square-foot casino area, create an all-encompassing, memorable experience for its guests. As part of a multi-faceted $690 million renovation, Palms needed a robust solution that would deliver intuitive automation throughout the entire resort. The Palms Casino Resort worked with H Waldman and his team at National Technology Associates to design a system that would enhance the stay of the guests without being overwhelming.

By standardizing on Crestron technology, guests and staff can create an optimal experience no matter where they are in the resort. Throughout the high-end suites, guests can take control into their own hands using a Crestron TSW touchscreen, adjusting lighting and shading as well as the thermostat with the touch of a button. Beyond customizing environmental controls, guests are also able to manage the hospitality system in the suite, including the interactive TV.

Meanwhile, the Palms staff can use Crestron technology to adjust the unique setting of each restaurant to create an atmosphere that matches the menu. Predetermined scenes allow any member of the staff to select the perfect setting with the Crestron lighting and shading solutions in the restaurant at any time. Crestron DigitalMedia technology distributes digital content throughout the restaurants and provides the flexibility to add more displays in the future.

Inside the casino, guests can participate in more than 40 table games and 1,300 digital games on the casino floor. Unlike other areas of the resort, the Crestron lighting solutions in the casino are programmed according to the time of day; they are timed to provide ambient lighting throughout the casino. Audio control is accomplished via a Crestron touchscreen that can independently control every speaker zone in the entire casino, save and recall volume-level presets, and schedule when those presets are selected.