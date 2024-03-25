Crestron Answers Demand for Flexible, Scalable Control Solutions—Here's How

Growing hybrid demands require a need for simplified reliable control to any space. Crestron Control does just that, bringing different protocols and technologies into one unified system, even offering cross-compatibility with all room configurations and vendors to enable an optimal and productive experience in rooms and across campuses. The Crestron Control App for Zoom Rooms software offers new functions that streamline the experience for the user, while Crestron’s Virtual Control (VC-4) and Crestron Construct have seen enhancements that make deployments easier for professional installers.

“Crestron has a decades-long legacy in the control space, which remains at the heart of any technology ecosystem. Being a trusted provider, our solutions have evolved over the years to meet the current needs of our customers and to anticipate any challenges that might arise,” said Crestron director of product marketing Lauren Simmen. “Crestron Control provides a flexible platform that continues to enhance and simplify automation for any corporation, campus, home, and beyond. These latest control announcements tackle several key solutions, and the advancements are a testament to that commitment.”

[16 Videobars to Know and Expert Insights on the Simplified Conferencing Solution]

Crestron Control App for Zoom Rooms Software: Videoconferencing systems can natively use Crestron Control to expand its capabilities thanks to Crestron Control App for Zoom Rooms Software. That means that everything from lighting, shades, AV solutions, peripherals, and the Zoom Rooms software platform itself can all be controlled by a single user interface—quickly, intelligently, efficiently, and securely. Furthermore, the Crestron Control App for Zoom Rooms Software provides users with flexibility. Systems can be easily scaled, and applications can be added based on the needs of the customer. There is no additional cost to enable it for spaces.

Videoconferencing systems can natively use Crestron Control to expand its capabilities thanks to Crestron Control App for Zoom Rooms Software. That means that everything from lighting, shades, AV solutions, peripherals, and the Zoom Rooms software platform itself can all be controlled by a single user interface—quickly, intelligently, efficiently, and securely. Furthermore, the Crestron Control App for Zoom Rooms Software provides users with flexibility. Systems can be easily scaled, and applications can be added based on the needs of the customer. There is no additional cost to enable it for spaces. Crestron Virtual Control Server 25: The Crestron VC-4 Virtual Control software offers a solution to design and configure a room’s UC, AV, and control solutions, and allowing them to save those configurations and automate them in a fraction of the time. Building off this popularity, Crestron has introduced a simplified, turnkey solution for medium to large-scale, time-sensitive projects. The new Virtual Control Server 25 (VC-4-SERVER-25) comes out of the box licensed to support 25 rooms, with the ability to scale to 500 rooms, quickly and easily. This solution is designed to deploy and manage control across floors, buildings, and campuses, such as higher education, government, and enterprise environments, and provides possibilities for maximizing room functionality.

The Crestron VC-4 Virtual Control software offers a solution to design and configure a room’s UC, AV, and control solutions, and allowing them to save those configurations and automate them in a fraction of the time. Building off this popularity, Crestron has introduced a simplified, turnkey solution for medium to large-scale, time-sensitive projects. The new Virtual Control Server 25 (VC-4-SERVER-25) comes out of the box licensed to support 25 rooms, with the ability to scale to 500 rooms, quickly and easily. This solution is designed to deploy and manage control across floors, buildings, and campuses, such as higher education, government, and enterprise environments, and provides possibilities for maximizing room functionality. Crestron Construct Software: Since its introduction last year, Crestron’s easy-to-use drag-and-drop UI edit Crestron Construct has enhanced the application for developers to bring new features that streamline programming. Crestron Construct now has added support for authorization token which allows Crestron Construct projects to be securely launched by users, without requiring an additional login into the control system. Multi-resolution support has also been developed which has improved managing multiple devices in the project. These updates not only make managing multiple devices easier and more efficient, but it also provides improved performance when projects are first launched on a Crestron touch screen.