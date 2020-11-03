Topics

Creative Wi-Fi programs are keeping university students connected (EdScoop)

By ()

"Washington State University extended wireless internet to the parking lots of all its buildings and San Jose State University in California is using Wi-Fi location analytics to monitor the number of people in on-campus buildings — both measures to ensure students stay connected to their learning and stay safe during the pandemic, technology leaders said during a recent online conference."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Schools across the country have gotten creative with Wi-Fi strategies that meet our current moment. Read how Washington State and San Jose State have thought outside the box to keep students connected and safe as the pandemic continues.