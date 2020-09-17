Creative engagement: Instructor and student tools for collaboration (eCampus News)

"As college students embark on a fall semester like none other, so do instructors. The pandemic challenged both to succeed in an online setting, but now that the initial stress is over, it is time to do more than sink or swim. It is time to build a steam-liner."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

From chats to polls to whiteboards, there is a panoply of tools available for robust online, hybrid, or HyFlex collaboration. This eCampus News piece lists some popular and newer collaboration tools and strategies, including flexible Breakout Rooms, an essential method for personalizing learning experiences.