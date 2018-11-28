Creating an Immersive, Global Experience for Business Education (Campus Technology)

"Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford is consistently recognized for its top-rated programs, as one of a handful of influential business education and research centers worldwide, where scholars and students confront significant global challenges at scale."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Talk about a next-gen virtual classroom. The Oxford HIVE connects up to 84 individuals to interact via videoconference as if they were in the same room, facilitating participation akin to the traditional classroom experience.