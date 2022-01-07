Craig Cooper Joins Bluesound Professional as North American Sales Manager

Canadian company Bluesound Professional has appointed Craig Cooper as its North American sales manager.

Reporting to Bluesound VP/general manager Graeme Harrison, Cooper's primary responsibility will be to facilitate sales growth in the North American market, working with reps, system integrators, consultants and end customers.

Cooper brings extensive experience in creative direction, regional brand growth and marketing strategy, having previously held executive positions at companies such as Analog Way, Bormann Marketing and end user Pinnacle Entertainment. During his most recent role as regional sales manager for Analog Way, Cooper established a strong presence for the AV manufacturing company in the Midwest Region through initiating and expanding relationships with key stakeholders and influencers.

Cooper's managerial expertise will be complementary to serving the links in Bluesound Professional's sales channel chain. He holds a degree in Business Administration from St. Louis University and is also a passionate cyclist and evangelist for electric cars. Cooper currently resides in St. Louis, Missouri.