Bluesound Professional Launches BSP200 Network Streaming Speaker

The What: Bluesound Professional has launched an all-in-one PoE solution featuring the convenience of precision BluOS app control—the BSP200 network streaming speaker.

The What Else: The BSP200 is powered by Power over Ethernet (PoE+) allowing a one-wire connection to the speaker for both power and audio. The player in the BSP200 speaker is based on the established BluOS platform and is capable of playing and distributing content from local network storage as well as from a large number of streaming services, including some specifically designed for commercial use, such as SoundMachine, Custom Channels, QSIC, SiriusXM Music for Business, and internet radio stations.

In addition to stand-alone use, a pair of BSP200’s can be used in stereo configuration. The BSP200 can also be used in a larger BluOS system, allowing for grouping into user-definable groups of whatever size is required with other BSP200 units and/or any other connected Bluesound Professional players on the network in an installation.

The Bottom Line: Offered in a choice of White or Black matte finish, the BSP200 is now shipping in North America and globally in July 2021.