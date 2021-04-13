CP Communications Expands Red House Streaming Products

The What: CP Communications is expanding its Red House Streaming (RHS) CamSTREAM product family with the introduction of CamSTREAM SRT, an all-in-one remote production and streaming solution built specifically for modern live sports and news production challenges.

The What Else: CamSTREAM SRT continues on the path that CP Communications established with the existing product range: All-in-one, plug-and-play solutions that embrace simplicity for end users of any skill level. Like previous models, CamSTREAM SRT provides content creators with a turnkey solution (PTZ camera and tripod, video encoder, return monitor) to remotely shoot, record and stream live content. Benefits include quick deployment, ease of use, and cost-efficiency for at-home productions, requiring only a public internet connection to stream acquired contact to a studio or the web.

Now shipping and available globally, CamSTREAM SRT integrates new technologies and features that address the latency and quality challenges common with live sports and news productions. This is the first RHS CamSTREAM system to leverage the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) open-source video transport protocol, developed and pioneered by Haivision, which optimizes streaming performance across even the most unpredictable public internet connections. CamSTREAM SRT is also the first RHS CamSTREAM system to integrate Haivision's Makito X2 encoder, which supports ultra-low latency streams and establishes a secure VPN tunnel to and from the studio over a local area network (LAN). CamSTREAM SRT also introduces new options for RHS CamSTREAM customers, including options for remote teleprompting and DMX lighting control. The latter communicates with cloud-based DMX control software to turn lights on and off, change color temperature and adjust brightness, among other settings.

The Bottom Line: Reporters can rapidly deploy CamSTREAM SRT in the field and transmit footage back to the studio without the need for a camera operator or news van.