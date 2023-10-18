Cox Communications 3D Billboard Lights Up the Las Vegas Strip

By Wayne Cavadi
Check out the "Fiber of Our Being" billboard on the Lids building.

The COX Communications billboard comes to life on the Las Vegas Strip.
(Image credit: Spotlight Outdoor Ads YouTube)

Las Vegas has been known for its dazzling and innovative Pro AV installations. In fact, you may have heard about the Vegas Sphere, which is currently lighting up iconic rock band U2's residency and immersive experiences for visitors to Las Vegas (and if you haven't, here is everything you need to know about the Vegas Sphere). Now, the bright lights of the Vegas Strip get some new 3D visuals to attract attention.

BCN Visuals—an innovative technology company with U.S. offices located in New York and Los Angeles—has taken over places like Times Square with memorable 3D billboards for PlayStation 5, Marvel, and the Disney Avatar: The Way of Water multi-display visual experience last November. Now, it's on to the Strip.

As if Vegas was bright and fun enough, BCN Visuals teamed up with Cox Communications to take over the corner of the Lids building on the Vegas Strip with "The Fiber of Our Being." The billboard for fiber downloads blends footage from a live-action custom shoot and seamlessly integrates it with full CG environments and digital creatures to deliver a 3D experience to passersby.

Here it is, so check it out below!

Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.