"Marjorie Blen had nearly finished her associate’s degree at the City College of San Francisco when the pandemic hit. Suddenly classes moved to an unfamiliar online format, and her life was full of logistical hardships and financial ones."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has created a number of new obstacles in the way of student retention. This podcast details how to support students and keep their academic path on track during these uncertain times.