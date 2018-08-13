Contemporary Research Releases 232-ATSC 4K HDTV Tuner

The What: Contemporary Research is now shipping its fifth generation HDTV Tuner, the 232-ATSC 4K.

The What Else: The 232-ATSC 4K is a commercial HDTV tuner that can receive both analog and digital off-air, analog, and clear QAM cable channels, controllable via RS-232, Ethernet, and IR. Full interactive control and configuration is also available from onboard web pages. The 232-ATSC 4K is compatible with control systems from AMX, Crestron, Extron, RTI and others. At the same time, the new 232-ATSC 4K tuners are fully compatible with RS-232, Telnet, and IR commands for previous ATSC tuners.

The Bottom Line: This new model will have all the same features as the previous model, 232-ATSC 4, plus video output scaling up to 4K, ability to decode channels up to 1080p, and in a future free firmware release, the option for IP streaming via Ethernet output.