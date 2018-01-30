Construction Spending to Grow in 2018: NSCA Report

- NSCA’s Electronic Systems Outlook report has been updated for Winter 2017, and includes information based upon actual data from January through November 2017, as well as forecasted information for 2018. According to the report, construction spending in the U.S. is expected to grow in 2018.
- NSCA partners with FMI to provide this report, which offers relevant indicators of business opportunities for integrators. By tracking new construction starts and renovations across multiple markets—including healthcare, lodging, retail, education, houses of worship, and more—NSCA pinpoints which verticals should do well in 2018 and beyond. Total U.S. construction spending put in place is expected to end up 4 percent higher in 2017 than 2016; for 2018, it forecasts a 5 percent increase in total construction spending over 2017.
- The Electronic Systems Outlook Winter 2017 edition also provides an updated view of construction data by market for electronic systems/technology, including AV, data/IT, building automation/control, life safety/fire/security, and digital signage/lighting.
- “This report makes it easier for members to decide where to focus their efforts,” said NSCA executive director Chuck Wilson. “Primary growth segments in 2018 are expected to include corporate offices, retail, and lodging—all with forecasted growth rates of 5 percent or more.”
- Most other segments are likely to grow (roughly with the rate of inflation) and be considered stable. The houses-of-worship market is the only segment expected to decline in 2018.
- At the 20th annual Business & Leadership Conference next month, in what has become an annual tradition, Chris Kuehl—chief economist for several organizations, and managing partner for a firm that provides forecasts and strategic guidance—will use the Electronic Systems Outlook Winter 2017 report to analyze long-term trends, current conditions, and the economic outlook for 2018 and beyond.
- In addition, NSCA will host a free, one-hour webinar on March 20, 2018, to help integrators learn more about this data and how to apply it to their own businesses. For example, integrators can use the Electronic Systems Outlook to benchmark sales numbers and prepare business valuations. Growth indicators can be used to determine incentive programs, reveal new market potential, and appropriately distribute resources. This forecast data can also be shared with financial advisors and lenders to prove the stability of systems integrators in the marketplace.
- The Electronic Systems Outlook is free for NSCA Gold and Platinum members, and available for purchase at $199 for Bronze and Silver members. It can be purchased by non-members for $399.
- Non-member integrators can become NSCA members for $595 and receive this report as part of their membership package, which offers access to discounted education and training opportunities, updates on regional and national government affairs issues, free monthly industry webinars, and other exclusive industry research.