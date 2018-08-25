Construction Monitor Releases Real-Time Building Permit Mapping Application

The What: Construction Monitor has released a nationwide real-time building permit mapping application.

The What Else: The application, called Permit Insights, maps millions of building and solar permits nationwide in the U.S. It is accessible to Construction Monitor clients that choose to add-on the new product through their website and also via mobile phones and tablets. The first version of the product went live on Oct. 1, 2017.

Permit Insights is an application designed by Construction Monitor's analytics partner to automatically pull in data collected by Construction Monitor. Points on the map are plotted, sometimes to near exact precision, to street addresses throughout the United States. Clients are able to choose locations, construction types, dates, valuations, contractor names, and more to filter from. Then, through the user interface, clients can zoom to exact locations on the map. This empowers their sales staff and estimators to better plan their days, and, when they're out in the field, see other opportunities near them. Many of Construction Monitor's clients employ outside sales staff who are responsible for visiting their clients in person.

The Bottom Line: Construction Monitor offers free trials of its services, and recently added the ability for potential clients to gain access to the new Permit Insights application.

The company will showcase the tool, which visually displays where all new homes, remodels, and commercial properties will be built, at CEDIA 2018 booth 2800.