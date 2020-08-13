Colleges look to apps that screen for virus symptoms and trace contacts (Education Dive)

"Last week, representatives from the University of Alabama at Birmingham called for 20,000 participants to test a new mobile app that its researchers helped develop. It will alert them if they've recently been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. "—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS

If a campus is reopening this fall, new precautions need to be put in place to keep the community healthy. Some schools planning face-to-face instruction are embracing apps that check for symptoms and also provide contact tracing, but questions remain about student data privacy and accessibility.