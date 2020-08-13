Topics

Colleges look to apps that screen for virus symptoms and trace contacts (Education Dive)

"Last week, representatives from the University of Alabama at Birmingham called for 20,000 participants to test a new mobile app that its researchers helped develop. It will alert them if they've recently been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. "—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS

If a campus is reopening this fall, new precautions need to be put in place to keep the community healthy. Some schools planning face-to-face instruction are embracing apps that check for symptoms and also provide contact tracing, but questions remain about student data privacy and accessibility.