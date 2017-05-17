Coates Group To Show at NRA

The Coates Group will show its latest drive-through technologies at the NRA show.

Coates Switchboard

The backbone of Coates' offering is Switchboard, their proprietary Content Management System software. Switchboard is data driven, connecting with a brand's CRM, POS, mobile and local marketing systems -- even leveraging external data features such as live traffic, weather and social media. Integrated analytics measure converted upsell offers, enabling chains to optimize their menu at each individual restaurant.

"What we're doing best today is taking restaurant level data to personalize and localize the drive-thru experience," said Leo Coates, company CEO. "That's particularly important with large organizations who need to have rules and logic in place to determine what goes in their restaurant and why, and what product they're showing their customers and when."

Coates will show its innovations at the NRA show, including features such as its targeted, dynamic menu board animations, integration with Point of Sale systems to prompt suggestive sell and product bundling, camera technology that closes the communication loop between staff and customer, and integrated analytics to measure success real time.