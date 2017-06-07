ClearOne Introduces VIEW Pro 4K

ClearOne introduced VIEW Pro 4K, a new line of 4K-capable, IP-based, multimedia streaming products. Consisting of the E110 4K encoder and D110 4K decoder, VIEW Pro 4K employs both H.264 lossless compression and H.265 high-efficiency video coding compression, supports 4K resolution at 60 FPS and provides integrators and end-users with a uniquely customizable, scalable, and affordable 4K multimedia streaming solution. The company will debut the new line at InfoComm (Booth 3421), June 14-16 in Orlando.



“The demand for video is insatiable, and that’s driving demand for affordable and versatile 4K streaming solutions,” said Lewis Eig, ClearOne’s sales director for network video & audio distribution. “ClearOne’s VIEW Pro 4K streaming products not only deliver a level of performance that is unmatched in the industry, but they offer infinite scalability at a price point far below what others charge for a very rudimentary solution.”

According to Eig, it’s the flexibility and scalability of IP network-based distribution, combined with ClearOne’s built-in software license technology, that has made it the preferred distribution method for audio and video installations in just about every situation – from corporate boardrooms to schools and universities, in security command and control centers, in hospitality, healthcare, retail and more.

“The incredible flexibility to distribute content from any number of sources to any number of screens, whether they be stand-alone units spread across a campus or part of a large video wall, and to do it affordably using very little bandwidth, is creating more use scenarios than ever before,” said Eig.

The VIEW Pro 4K lineup increases the depth and capabilities of ClearOne’s existing View Pro products, offering unique combination of standard features, proprietary technology and customizable software licenses. The software is pre-installed into each unit and licenses for each can be activated at any time if and when needed for a one-time, per-device fee.

These licenses include PANORAMA video-wall, video-windowing, video-composition software, RTSP/UDP streaming supports, local playback, StreamNet audio, applicable to both encoder and decoder upgrades the company’s VIEW encoder/decoder products to operate in the VIEW Pro’s environment and audio mixing that supports mixing input from a variety of different audio sources.

Other VIEW Pro 4K features include VIEW CONSOLE configuration management software, VIEW Virtual Matrix software, support for an unlimited range of clients, media players and other devices, including those from Apple, Microsoft, WOWZA and more and 1080p streaming support.

As with ClearOne’s HD VIEW Pro decoders and encoders, the new 4K product line delivers 4:4:4, 24-bit color multimedia streaming and uses both H.264 and H.265 lossless compression. It can accept a variety of video signal types, formats and resolutions and seamlessly distribute them over an existing IP network.