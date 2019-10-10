ClearOne Introduces UNITE 50 4K Camera for Huddle Spaces

The What: ClearOne has announced the immediate availability of the new UNITE 50 4K ultra-wide angle video conferencing camera.

The What Else: USB plug-and-play ready with a 120-degree field-of-view and digital zoom, the new UNITE 50 4K camera is designed for collaboration and supports the USB Video Class (UVC) 1.1 standard for maximum compatibility with a wide variety of cloud and room-based solutions, including Google Hangouts.

Along with 4K30 resolution, the autofocus camera features 3x digital zoom and a full-function USB 3.0 interface for video and power. Its wide dynamic range provides support for optimal image capture—critical for all videoconferencing. It can be mounted on any display by using the clip or a standard damping rotary-shaft support. Additionally, the UNITE 50 4K is fully compatible with popular applications such as ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Space, as well as Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business, Zoom, WEBEX and GoTo Meeting, among other solutions.

The Bottom Line: The UNITE 50 4K camera’s ultra-wide-angle field-of-view is well suited for PC-based videoconferencing, web conferencing and unified communications, and other collaboration experiences in huddle spaces and small conference rooms.