ClearOne Debuts Series of CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP Mixers

The What: ClearOne announced its new CONVERGE Pro 2 VT series that includes both VoIP and Telco interfaces in the same CONVERGE Pro 2 unit, simplifying designs and purchasing for integrators, increasing installation flexibility and offering freedom of choice.

The What Else: The new CONVERGE Pro 2 VT series models function the same as the existing V and T offerings, and models featuring Dante digital audio technology will now fall under the VTD series. Additionally, all models are Avaya, Cisco and ShoreTel compliant, and support Microsoft Skype for Business built-in client.

The new VT series works with all existing CONVERGE Pro 2 units and all existing peripheral products, including the ClearOne Beamforming Microphone Array 2, USB Expander, GPIO Expander and DIALOG 20 Wireless Microphones. The new product names under the VT series are CONVERGE Pro 2 128VT, the CONVERGE Pro 2 128VTD, CONVERGE Pro 2 48VT and CONVERGE Pro 2 48VTD.

The Bottom Line: All CONVERGE Pro 2 mixers feature advanced audio DSP algorithms, including acoustic echo cancellation, noise cancellation, feedback elimination, gain and level control, and microphone gating. The new Converge Pro 2 VT models will begin shipping in Q3 2018.