ClearOne Adds CONVERGE Pro 2 Compatibility to DIALOG 20 System

ClearOne’s recently shipping, small-form-factor DIALOG 20 wireless microphone system now features native compatibility with the ClearOne CONVERGE Pro 2 line of mixers, offering integrators increased flexibility and ease in system design.

This new native integration feature utilizes ClearOne’s new P-Link (peripheral link), which allows for PoE (power over Ethernet), audio, and control connections with ClearOne’s CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP mixers. ClearOne’s P-Link allows integrators to connect to ClearOne’s peripheral devices such as the Beamforming Mic Array 2, DIALOG 20 Wireless Mic Receiver, USB Expander, and GPIO Expander.

The DIALOG 20 is a compact, two-channel professional digital wireless system with flexible powering and mounting options, plug-and-play installation, and the ability to connect digitally to ClearOne CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP mixers. It also has standard audio and GPIO interfaces for any third-party audio mixer. It delivers full audio bandwidth through gooseneck, boundary, belt-pack, or handheld transmitters and can connect to any type of audio conferencing or reinforcement system.

Leveraging the full power of ClearOne's robust, adaptive frequency-hopping "spread" spectrum technology within the 2.4GHz unlicensed spectrum, DIALOG 20 offers several advantages over fixed-frequency transmission. Its design is inherently resistant to narrowband interference because it uses a pseudo-random sequence to switch frequency; this makes frequency-hopping signals extremely tough to intercept. The use of 128-bit AES encryption on each hopped frequency further secures the wireless audio transmission.

“ClearOne is a leader in the microphone space because we deliver what customers will appreciate, often before they even know they want it,” said Durai Ramachandiran, ClearOne's senior director of product line management for Pro Voice and AV Distribution. “We engineer our microphones and DSP mixers to maximize performance for flawless audio and control, so integrators are confident that all of our products function optimally together. The DIALOG 20 wireless microphone system also works with any third-party mixer specified by the systems integrator.”

The ability to natively integrate with CONVERGE Pro 2 mixers makes the DIALOG 20 a versatile two-channel wireless microphone system capable of meeting a variety specific user requirements. All current owners of the ClearOne DIALOG 20 wireless system will be able to upgrade and obtain native integration through a software update.