Class in Session: New AtlasIED Academy Opens Its Doors to Self-Guided Education

AtlasIED (opens in new tab), a global electronics manufacturer providing comprehensive audio, communications, and security solutions for commercial markets, has opened AtlasIED Academy, an online continuing education platform for audio professionals. This all-new learning platform offers detailed AtlasIED product information and system design courses, short DIY tutorials, new content focused on industry trends and best practices, and in-depth product certification courses, including AtlasIED’s popular CTI GLOBALCOM certification program.

"During the pandemic, we saw participation in our live webinar-based training sessions increase substantially," said Brad Williams, training manager at AtlasIED. "But as the world continues to open back up, we are now being asked for more online, self-guided education and product tutorials that can be easily accessed anytime from anywhere, and at the user's own pace—AtlasIED Academy offers exactly that."

Designed for people just entering this growing industry as well as for seasoned veterans wishing to fill any knowledge gaps, AtlasIED Academy provides comprehensive product, system and technology instruction to assist resellers, system designers and integrators, and end-users. Participants can find everything they need to confidently sell, design, install, configure, and support AtlasIED digital audio systems in commercial environments.

"Audio professionals are technologists at heart and they grow their business and services through continuously educating themselves," added Williams. "Specific product knowledge, general knowledge of acoustics and electronics, the latest tools, techniques, and industry best practices—these are valuable assets for system designers and users. With AtlasIED Academy, we're bringing this content into a single, free, easy-to-use platform."

Inaugural AtlasIED Academy offerings include:

The Basics of Sound Masking

Tuning Sound Masking Systems

70.7V Audio System Basics

Using Audiovisual IP Endpoints to Extend the UC Ecosystem

Audio System Gain Structure: Maximizing Your Audio Signal Chain

Atmosphere Digital Audio Platform

IPX IP Endpoints: Understanding IP Endpoint Technology Beyond Public Address

Introduction to BlueBridge & Open Architecture DSP

"Education has always been an integral part of the AtlasIED experience, and the Academy is a leap forward in our instruction offering," added Williams. "With this advancement, we will continue to develop more training content and make it available more quickly. We encourage all users to explore the Academy, suggest ideas for making it better, and share any requests for new courses.”