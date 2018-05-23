Christie to Demo "Powerful Tools for Powerful Experiences" at InfoComm 2018

The synergy of Christie technology in creating a world of powerful visual display experiences will envelop Booth N706 during InfoComm 2018. At the show, attendees will see the official launch of Christie Guardian as an option in the new, globally debuting, Mystique Install 2.0. Other global launches include the introduction of three new Christie HS Series projectors—including a 4K ultra high definition model—as well as the new Pandoras Box 6.1, available in nine languages.

Introduced earlier this year, both the FHD493-XE 49-inch LCD panel and CorePlus LED are making their first North American appearances.

The booth will also feature a Guardian demonstration showing how the software automatically scans for misaligned blended images, and, while the content is playing, almost instantaneously realigns them without disruption or a visible test pattern. In addition, new content generation tools for Pandoras Box will be shown.

“The combination of Christie hardware, software, data distribution, connectivity, and services creates an unparalleled value proposition for the visual display industry,” said Kathryn Cress, vice president, global and corporate marketing, Christie. “Wherever and whenever the message needs to be visually expressed—whether it’s an international sporting event, stadium concert, a small breakout room, or anything in between—Christie delivers the best tools in the industry for the best and most powerful visual display experiences.”

On June 7 from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon, at Pavilion 10 in the Westgate Hotel, Christie senior product manager Karl Johnson is teaching the fundamentals of AV-over-IP technology and network requirements including multicast networking. Johnson will also explain investment and lifecycle management considerations for SDVoE.

In addition to its own booth, Christie solutions can also be found in the following booths at InfoComm: Da-Lite (C3683), Stewart Filmscreen (C2528), and Alcorn McBride (N846).