Christie Intros New 49-inch LCD Narrow-Bezel Display

The What: Christie is expanding its Extreme Series lineup of high-performance LCD displays with the introduction of the FHD493-XE 49-inch narrow-bezel display. Featuring a 1.8mm combined bezel width, advanced panel matching and Christie Phoenix EP compatibility, the FHD493-XE is designed for 24/7 high-performance video wall applications.

The What Else: Christie Extreme Series displays feature advanced panel matching, ensuring that the color and brightness of each panel comes calibrated, thereby eliminating many of the image adjustments typically required when installing video walls. The integrated electronics support video wall scaling up to a 10x10 configuration and 4K multi-stream transport across up to four panels. Additionally, Smart Light Control automatically adjusts the brightness of each panel across the video wall for uniformity and consistent performance for the life of the video wall.

The Christie FHD493-XE is compatible with the Christie Phoenix EP, an embedded processing solution, via an OPS slot. The Christie Phoenix EP installs directly into the FHD493-XE to process network sources, decode and manage video and data sources on multiple Christie panels.

“Christie’s Extreme Series of displays in 49-inch and 55-inch sizes offer customers the flexibility to tailor the size and shape of a video wall to best fit their space,” said John Dixon, senior product manager, Christie. “The 1.8mm combined bezel width, in conjunction with 24/7 operability, make these displays ideal for control rooms, retail and digital signage applications.”

The Bottom Line: The FDH493-XE meets ADA depth requirements with a Christie ML20 mount making it a fit for video walls in public spaces, or where space is limited. Like the other Extreme Series displays, the FHD493-XE is backed by Christie’s service, support and 3-year warranty. It is available in July 2018.