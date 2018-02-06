Christie Launches Value-Oriented Velvet CorePlus LED Line

The What: Christie has launched the Velvet CorePlus line of LED video walls with the aim of providing a flexible, value-priced LED video wall solution. Ranging in pixel pitches from 1.2 to 4.0 millimeters, the single architecture scales more easily to popular resolutions including 4K, is fully customizable with remote and onboard options, and can be both installed and serviced from either the front or back.

The What Else: Christie Velvet CorePlus features a host of features normally found in more expensive LED products, according to the company. The onboard or remote power options for CorePlus increase installation possibilities while providing efficient heat management and redundancies for 24/7 operation. Christie Velvet CorePlus includes a direct mount system, easing installation directly onto flat walls, and eliminating the need for an additional mounting structure. Moreover, with the new E600 Controller, end users can easily scale to 4K at 60Hz.

“Our customers no longer have to sacrifice key capabilities when purchasing a value-priced LED video wall,” said Ted Romanowitz, senior product manager, Christie. “When you choose Christie, we work with you every step of the way to leverage CorePlus’ incredible flexibility to map out a solution that will bring your vision to reality. You can rest assured that it will be delivered with the superior product quality, service, and support associated with the Christie brand.”

Christie has also launched a new online LED calculator to allow its integrators, distributors, consultants, and architect partners—as well as end users—to design quickly and easily an LED video wall to meet their unique requirements. With a simple click, customers can request a price quote from the Christie sales team.