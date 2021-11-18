Christie Technology Adds Dazzling Visuals to Expo 2020 Dubai’s Landmark Opening Month

Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, is off to a great start. The event has registered more than three million visits with attendees from 185 nationalities--a figure that almost equals the 192 countries with a dedicated pavilion at the event. As official projection and display partner for the Expo 2020 Dubai, Christie technology is used to display content and provide experiences across the event site. Creative Technology Middle East was the AV integrator for the centerpiece Al Wasl Plaza dome.

A worldwide audience of millions tuned into the opening ceremony to be thrilled by some extraordinary and technologically advanced performances from a 1,000-strong cast and crew. The 90-minute immersive spectacular showcased Al Wasl Plaza’s dome—touted as the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface and an unprecedented feat of engineering--which features 252 Christie D4K40-RGB RGB pure laser projectors. Working in close collaboration throughout the entire design, supply and installation process with its local integrator Creative Technology Middle East, the projectors are located in pods around the inside perimeter of the dome, the projectors displayed scenes on the 130-meter-wide projection surface, which could be seen from both inside and outside the dome. The projectors use a reduced power output for energy-efficient operation and deliver rich and crisp visuals that raise the bar in terms of image quality. The installation and solution mix was carried out by Creative Technology Middle East as the AV integrator selected in the bidding process.

“We are extremely proud to be involved in such an important global event as Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Christie Director of Sales, EMEA Entertainment Joe Graziano. “As the official projection and display partner, we are delighted with the early success of the event and look forward to our projectors helping to create memories for visitors to Expo from across the globe.”

“It is an honor to have been selected by Expo 2020 as the AV integrator for this one-of-a-kind installation,” said Andy Reardon, Creative Technology Middle East Managing Director. “It has been a pleasure working alongside the team at Christie over the past few years and using their technology to bring the world’s largest 360-degree projection mapping project to life.”

Christie Professional Services is on hand to provide technical support and service response through Christie’s own Network Operations Center, ensuring Expo’s display solutions, including the Expo Operations Centre continue to work flawlessly through the duration of mega-event and beyond.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until March 31, 2022, with more than 200 pavilions for visitors to explore. As well as the attractions at each location, there are multiple daily events, with panel discussions and cultural performances.