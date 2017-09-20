Christie Releases New FHD553-XU For 24/7 Operation

Christie is enhancing the Christie Ultra Series line of products with the launch of the FHD553-XU at ASIS 2017.



Designed for control rooms and visualization markets, the FHD553-XU features 3.5mm ultra-narrow bezels to offer an industry-standard video wall solution plus high-resolution image quality, built-in video processing and 24/7 operation, combined with support for Christie Phoenix EP to deliver audiovisual data control.

Each panel is factory-calibrated and matched to ensure image uniformity across the entire video wall for fast, easy installation and setup. The ultra-narrow 3.5mm bezel width results in a near-seamless display that doesn’t interfere with viewing ability. Offering portrait and landscape orientation capabilities plus standard VESA mounting points, the Christie Ultra Series is easy to integrate into any control room, corporate space or architectural display. Like all Christie LCD panels, the Ultra Series is backed by Christie’s trusted warranty, service and support.

“We’ve enhanced the popular Christie Ultra Series LCD panel line for customers seeking powerful professional-grade LCD panels matched with reliability and high-performance,” said Andy Clipsham, senior product manager, Christie. “With upgraded electronics, the FHD553-XU LCD panel continues to be ideal for control rooms and visualization environments. The new LCD panel is supported by Phoenix EP that uses network transport to streamline project design, eliminating the need for audiovisual distribution and extension equipment.”

The Christie FHD553-XU LCD panel offers FHD resolution with support for 4K UHD in a 2x2 configuration, built-in scaling support for 4K signals across video walls up to 10x10 configurations, 500 nits ideal for control room applications and OPS slot to accommodate Phoenix EP for a powerful control room solution.