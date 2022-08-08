Christie Lites Augments Operations with New Seattle and Nashville shops

Christie Lites (opens in new tab) has opened two new strategic locations in Seattle, WA, and Nashville, TN. These new shops add valuable local industry expertise, plus a diverse and well-serviced inventory, to Christie Lites’ existing network across the U.S., Canada, and the UK.

“No one can deny that it has been a tough couple of years for the entertainment industry. Almost every business in the sector has had to make some very painful tactical decisions to survive, including Christie Lites," Christie Lites CEO, Huntly Christie said. "However, I am delighted to say that 2022 is seeing a phenomenal upturn in productivity, prompting us to add these two strategic new locations. Nashville is an epicenter for the music industry and the Seattle shop will bolster Christie Lites’ support for the Pacific Northwest and demonstrate a commitment to key local clients.

[SCN Hybrid World: Workplace Products and Expert Tips] (opens in new tab)

“Seattle and Nashville have welcomed local, skilled, and respected production and lighting talent into the Christie family. The addition of both locations will ensure that we can respond to production lighting requirements, regardless of their origin or destination, quickly and effectively. These two sites will continue our mission to guarantee our clients the same high-quality service and choice of equipment regardless of which Christie Lites office they deal with.”

Safeguarding Christie Lites’ mission to develop every part of its business through the lens of sustainability, the Nashville site is built using Carbon Cure Concrete, a material that captures approximately 23 pounds of carbon dioxide per cubic yard of concrete. This is achieved by converting carbon dioxide into Calcium Carbonate, a mineral that is an effective carbon dioxide vault that will not release it in the future. This move augments the already existing sustainability strategies that Christie Lites has put in place, across its international lighting operation, to ensure its impact on the environment is actively reduced where possible.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

“As with existing Christie Lites locations, each new site has an equipment portfolio that is optimized to meet the expectations of frequent or regular events in their home city alongside the new projects that come in," Chris Patton, vice president for rentals said. "Both location teams will be fully embraced and supported by Christie Lites’ central operation and our existing resources across the U.S., Canada, and in the UK. This will ensure Christie Lites continues to offer a local presence with an international reach.”