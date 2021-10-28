AV Network Interviews Christie

Those who know mind-blowing experiences know Christie. From leading the conversation about RGB pure laser technology to reinventing their industry workhorse, the M Series, with their new M 4K25 RGB pure laser projector, Christie continues to blaze a trail of true innovation.

"For Christie, being a market leader is very important, and that is essentially the approach that we've taken with our RGB pure laser technology," shared Steve Capling, director of marketing at Christie.

In discussion with Alesia Hendley, Capling shares a holistic point of view about Christie's unique product offerings, highlighting some of the key advantages of RGB pure laser projection, how this specific technology plays into their latest products, and the added value of their software, like Christie Pandoras Box.

About Christie®

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP: 6925). Christie revolutionized the movie industry with the launch of digital cinema projection, and since 1929 has embraced innovation and broken many technology barriers. Our technology, paired with the support of professional services to design, deploy and maintain installations, inspires exceptional experiences. Christie solutions are used around the world, from the largest mega-events to the smallest boardrooms, and include advanced RGB pure laser projection, SDVoE technology, content management, image processing, LED displays, and Christie CounterAct™ far-UVC disinfection solution with patented Care222® technology. Visit www.christiedigital.com.

AVNetwork created this content as part of a paid partnership with Christie. The contents of this interview are entirely independent and solely reflect the opinion of Christie.