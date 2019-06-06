Christie Introduces 65in. Ultra-Narrow Bezel Flat Panel

Christie is introducing four new flat panels including the Christie UHD654-X-HR 65in. with Christie Terra that allows routing and scaling UHD sources at a much higher performance level than other competitive LCD video wall.

Combined with Christie Terra, Christie’s AV over IP solution, the UHD654-X-HR delivers a turnkey video wall solution with remote and redundant power supply that extends the mission-critical capabilities to the video wall.

“With Christie Terra and the 65in. 4K panel, the amount of bandwidth and the no compromises image performance we get out of Terra allows us to provide functionality for the increasing number of 4K sources,” said John Dixon, senior product manager, Christie. “The image integrity is maintained throughout the entire system. You can transfer high bandwidth content onto the video wall and then have the image displayed at the best performance level.”

The UHD654-X-HR has many benefits for the integration and implementation of the product including fewer products integrators have to install, and fewer seams. For end users, the faster setup means less disruption and a lower total cost of ownership, especially with very large video walls, and better, uniform image performance.

Debuting at InfoComm 2019, the 65in. UHD654-X-HR delivers 3840 x 2160 native resolution, advanced video wall electronics with modern connectivity, remote and redundant power supply option, and ultra-thin ADA compliant depth.

“For the last decade, the LCD video display market has been based on 46, 49, and 55in. panels and there has been feedback from our customers that a larger size would be beneficial,” said Dixon.

Delivering 4K at 60 Hz UHD resolution, 350 Nit typical brightness, and Wireless, USB, and Bluetooth content playback, the Christie UHD982-P is a budget-friendly plug-and-play commercial display that will enhance any boardroom, meeting room or lobby with gorgeous, clean visuals that will enhance any message. The OPS slot allows for tighter integration of signage players, video extension, and other supported devices while also providing flexibility for future upgrades. Christie is also previewing a razor-narrow bezel panel with a combined bezel of just 0.88mm, as well as a high performance 98in. flat panel.

“Be it 49, 55, 86, 98, or now the new 65in. flat panel, whatever the size, Christie continues to deliver what customers want in LCD panels and video walls – beautiful, lifelike colors, reliability over the long-term, and the best service and warranty in the business,” Dixon concluded.

Both the Christie UHD654-X-R and Christie UHD982-P ship in the summer of 2019.