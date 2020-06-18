Christie Debuts Free Projector Alignment and Remote Monitoring Software Solutions

The What: Christie has launched Christie Mystique Lite and Christie Conductor, two new free software solutions designed to make it easier for customers to install and maintain seamlessly blended images and monitor and control their projection systems.

The What Else: Christie Mystique is a camera-based alignment and recalibration solution for supported Christie projectors that can quickly install, align, calibrate, and maintain multi-projection systems.

Like the other software editions in the Mystique family, Christie Mystique Lite removes the time-consuming work of image alignment in multi-projector arrays. Mystique Lite is a free software download. It works with an inexpensive third-party webcam to warp, blend, and align up to three supported Christie projectors in a single horizontal projector array on a flat surface or screen with the press of a button. The intuitive interface automatically detects the projectors and webcam, allowing users to mark the corners of their screen to then align, blend, and warp an image. For more complex applications, there is an upgrade path to any of the other Mystique editions.

Christie Conductor is a free monitoring and control software solution for up to 256 Christie 3DLP projectors. Conductor enables end users to proactively diagnose technical issues, execute repetitive processes with a single click, and keep projectors working optimally, reducing the risk of downtime and saving hours of manual work. Originally designed for the Al Wasl Plaza dome at Expo 2020 Dubai to monitor and control the 252 Christie D4K40-RGB projectors installed, Conductor allows operators to perform remote firmware updates of many projectors at once, view the health status of multiple projectors via a list or status map, as well as automatically power up and down the projectors, all from their desktop.

“Mystique Lite and Conductor software save time and make complex projection systems easier to operate and maintain, removing hours of manual work,” said Brad Martin, senior product manager, Christie. “Both are available for our newest 3DLP projector, Griffyn 4K32-RGB, which is not only the smallest and quietest 34,000 lumen RGB pure laser projector on the market, it’s now easier to manage.”

The Bottom Line: Multi-projector arrays, projection mapping, and complex screen shapes and surfaces require expert image configuration, alignment, warping and blending—processes that can take hours of painstaking work. These setups are also often in inaccessible locations, making monitoring difficult. Christie Mystique Lite and Christie Conductor software solutions are designed to make it easier to set up and maintain these deployments.

Christie Mystique Lite will be available early July, and Christie Conductor is available now for free download at www.christiedigital.com.