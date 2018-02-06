Christie Boxer Adds Direct Interface for SDVoE 10G System

- Christie has enhanced its Boxer 3DLP projector with the ability to deliver direct interfacing of 4K audio visual content, processing, and control over 10G Ethernet. The Christie Terra SDVoE input board for Boxer continues Christie’s SDVoE leadership by migrating everything onto the network, integrating all media and control onto a single system using a single cable.
- “Christie Boxer is the first projector that integrates directly to an Ethernet network to accept real-time, 4K/60 AV content and control using SDVoE,” said Curtis Lingard, senior product manager, Christie. “The input board supports onboard processing and eliminates the need to purchase an external SDVoE receiver, and install, wire, and power it locally to the projector. Christie is leading the AV industry and the SDVoE Alliance by introducing this solution, and the Terra SDVoE input board for Boxer is another step in the migration of AV systems directly onto networks.”
- System solutions incorporating the Christie Terra transmitter, receiver, and controller provide complete, secure operational control and management over SDVoE systems—making it well suited for entertainment, rental and staging, and large-format display solutions as well as mission-critical environments such as government control rooms, telecommunications, the energy sector, intelligent transportations systems, and other high security environments.
- Featuring a web-based programming interface, the Christie Terra Controller simplifies and speeds up the installation, configuration, programming, management, and operational tasks of SDVoE systems.
- The redundant control configuration delivers continuous operation and system updates while the solid-state storage means no moving parts, improving reliability.
- “By using Christie Terra Controller and the entire Christie Terra family, users can configure networked devices, control routing, configure audio, manage source and display configurations, and easily scale visuals all from a single, easy-to-use programming interface,” said Karl Johnson, senior product manager, Christie. “Terra Controller provides multi-level user access, encrypted control and system data, user access and operational system logging, strong password management, and more to ensure the safeguarding of your information.”